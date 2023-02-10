MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret that Mardi Gras is a big deal in Mobile. The city that started it all.

The season has a big impact on the city, especially businesses downtown.

Visit Mobile says this year, the Mardi Gras season is off to a strong start impacting businesses downtown.

Thousands line the streets of Mobile for the dozens of parades throughout the Mardi Gras season.

“We’re a city that’s born to celebrate and it really is about happiness,” said David Clark, the president, and CEO of Visit Mobile.

Those thousands of people are spending money and time downtown.

“Your average person in a parade I think they buy anywhere from $500 to $1,500 in throws and you multiply that out. I mean we have 40 parades just in downtown Mobile alone. Some of those parades have 70 floats,” said Clark.

Visit Mobile says about a million visitors come to Mobile every year during the Mardi Gras season.

We spoke with the owner of the Malaga Inn. He couldn’t speak on camera with us Friday but says this time of year is definitely the most important time of year to them.

“Our restaurants and our hotels go kind of red to black during that time. Our hotels are sold out, particularly in downtown. Our restaurants are bursting at the seams,” said Clark.

Visit Mobile says the restaurants and hotels stay busy this time of year, which is a big boost to them.

“They love it and they rely on it and I just want to thank everyone for supporting it,” said Clark.