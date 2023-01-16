MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again! We are less than a month away from the first Mardi Gras parade in Mobile.

Mobilians and other Gulf Coast residents ran to Toomey’s Mardi Gras Headquarters Sunday afternoon–getting everything from MoonPies and beads to kick off the beginning of the carnival season.

“I ride for Neptune’s Daughters, and my husband is a Marshall in the organization, and we have to stock our float!” said shopper April Morris as she filled her cart with items.

“We are riding with the KOER Organization in Fairhope,” said another shopper Chris Farnell. “We’re riding over in February 11th, so we’re right now getting ready.”

Stephen Toomey is no stranger to the Mardi Gras season. He said keeping this store fully stocked up is a year-round effort.

“We prepare right after last season,” said Toomey. “You know, we start ordering merchandise, and it’s been an awesome year thus far. I guess. What are we 14, 15 days into it? And it’s crazy. I mean, I think people are more ready than ever to celebrate again.”

As customers come in and grab items off the shelves, Toomey said the store has already hit record-breaking sales.

“We had a line wrapped all the way out the back warehouse,” said Toomey. “But it settled down some now and yesterday was a record day for a Saturday. And it’s just hopefully we can keep up the this roll right into the Carnival season.”

Toomey said his store has enough stock for the entire season.