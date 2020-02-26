MARDI GRAS RECAP: 123,552 celebrate Fat Tuesday in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the crowd count for Fat Tuesday was 123,552. Police responded to 58 complaints. Four kids were reported lost.
Five adults were issued citations for crossing barricades.
Eight adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges.
A total of 211 parking tickets were issued. There were 48 vehicles towed.
LATEST STORIES
- How concerned are you about Coronavirus?
- Caught on camera: Turkey tiff ties up traffic
- Stay-at-home Mom finds her niche
- Williamson boys advance to 4a state final
- Breezy Wednesday ahead with chilly mornings to follow