MARDI GRAS RECAP: 123,552 celebrate Fat Tuesday in downtown Mobile

Mardi Gras

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the crowd count for Fat Tuesday was 123,552. Police responded to 58 complaints. Four kids were reported lost.

Five adults were issued citations for crossing barricades.

Eight adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

A total of 211 parking tickets were issued. There were 48 vehicles towed.

