MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. We know you love Mardi Gras as much as we do, and that’s why we’re asking for you to share your Mardi Gras favorites in our 2023 Mardi Gras polls.

We also asked some of our anchors about their favorites. Check out their answers, then let us know what you think.

Here’s what we asked:

What is your favorite thing about Mardi Gras? What is your favorite parade throw? How many parades do you go to? What is your favorite MoonPie flavor? Do you prefer day or night parades?

Here’s what our team members had to say:

Jessica Taloney

King Cake and parades. I’d love to say all three, but I’m short in sleep these days. Maybe one day I’ll make it to the balls. MoonPies! They’re soft enough not to hurt and delicious. Four to six parades. We usually take the kids downtown for one weekend parade plus Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday Chocolate, always chocolate. If Bill says banana, we’re not friends anymore. Nighttime parades. Watching the floats all lit up, rolling through downtown Mobile is magical.

John Nodar

Parades. Who doesn’t love a good parade? Cups. You’d be surprised at how many Mardi Gras cups are in daily service at the Nodar house. Four to six. A couple of nighttime parades, always Joe Cain Day and most of the Fat Tuesday madness. Chocolate is the go-to but an occasional fling with vanilla or caramel. Nighttime. Gotta go with Taloney on this one.

Bill Riales

Parades. Cups. One to three. Chocolate. Day Parades.

Rose Ann Haven

All of them. Stuffed animals. Four to six. Salted Caramel Night Parades

Devon Walsh

King Cake. Cups. One to three. Salted Caramel. Nighttime parades.

Peter Albrecht

Parades. Cups. Four to six. Chocolate. Nighttime parades.

We want to hear from you! Let us know what you think while the good times roll!

WKRG News 5 will livestream Mardi Gras across the Gulf Coast. We will be live from downtown Mobile on Tuesday, Feb. 21.