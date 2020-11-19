Mardi Gras organization cancels parade and reception for 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another Mardi Gras organization in Mobile has decided to cancel their parade and reception for 2021. The Order of Angels made a statement of the cancelation on their Facebook page.

From the President of the Order of Angels:

After much thought and consideration, our Executive Board has decided to cancel the 2021 Order of Angel Parade & Reception. This was a unanimous decision and one supported by the membership. We had to consider the health and safety of our members and their families in addition to the overall well-being of the public. This decision was not easy but, in the end, was one we believe to be in the best interest of the Angels. Our parade would have occurred on February 13, 2021. The Order of Angels are one of four day parades that traditionally ride one behind the other (Floral Parade, Knights of Mobile and Mobile Mystical Ladies followed by the Angels). 2022 will mark the 20th Anniversary of our organization and we will begin focusing our efforts on an even bigger and better celebration next year. We thank you all for your understanding!

Sincerely,

The Order of Angel President

Founded in 2002, the Order of Angels is for both men & women riders and marshals, married or singles. While the Angels do not hold a traditional ball, an annual reception is held immediately following the ride for both members and their guests.

Order of Angels Facebook Page