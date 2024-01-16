MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The home to Mardi Gras, the celebration in Mobile known for its music, moon pies and parade floats.

For artists, it’s a time to watch in awe.

“The fact that a whole city pauses just to see artwork roll by, that’s amazing,” Mirth Artists Owner Ben Kaiser said.

Kaiser has owned Mirth Artists for the past two years. His company is responsible for creating 60 magical floats for Crewe of Columbus, Knights of Revelry and Infant Mystics. Three of Mobile’s oldest parading societies.

“That’s where the magic really happens is really picking a theme because you never want a theme that’s just like a dud,” Kaiser said.

Each float and theme tells a story as it rolls down the street.

Kaiser said they spend 80% of their year sculpting each float as they are made entirely of cardboard and newspaper.

The final 20% of the year is when the final touches appear.

“We are pedal to the metal just painting away,” Kaiser said.

Small details like gold leafing and dimension in the paint are what Kaiser said make the floats come to life.

“This is really what makes that traditional Mobile Mardi Gras look,” Kaiser said.

For Kaiser and his crew, Mardi Gras begins right when the city is done celebrating.

“That week we are already getting designs in and having meeting, getting right back to it,” he said.

The Crewe of Columbus parade is on Feb. 9, Infant Mystics on Feb. 12, and Knights of Revelry will roll on Feb 13.