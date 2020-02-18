Mardi Gras has $408 million economic impact on Mobile

FILE- In this Feb. 12, 2015, file photo, the Mystic Stripers Society parade rolls along during Mardi Gras in downtown Mobile, Ala. Alabama’s state tourism agency has purchased 10 billboards around New Orleans and southern Mississippi to promote the Carnival season in Mobile, director Lee Sentell said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. The pre-Lenten celebration was […]

National study also confirms Mobile's Mardi Gras celebration was the first in the country

Mobile’s Mardi Gras has a $408 million economic impact on the City of mobile every year, and more than 12,800 jobs in Mobile and Baldwin County are linked to the carnival season. Those are among the findings of a WalletHub study of Mardi Gras in the U.S.

The study by the personal finance website (accurately) lays to rest any dispute about the origins of Mardi Gras in the nation.”The first place to celebrate Mardi Gras in the U.S. was Mobile, Alabama,” the report states.

https://wallethub.com/blog/mardi-gras-facts/31999/

https://wallethub.com/blog/mardi-gras-facts/31999/