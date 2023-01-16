MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s officially the best time of year for many Mobillians – Mardi Gras season! So many parades, balls and fun times are on the way and you can’t forget the food.

King cake and MoonPies are all the rage during the Mardi Gras season, however, travelers making their way down for all the Mardi Gras festivities might have never heard of the two sweet treats.

What is King Cake?

According to Eater.com, King Cake has ties to Christianity. It is a circular pastry that is meant to be eaten starting on Jan. 6, Epiphany. It is a cakey-bread dough that is made into a ring and decorated with the colors of Mardi Gras – gold, purple and green. The circle is meant to mimic the appearance of a king’s crown.

What are MoonPies?

MoonPies come in many different flavors including chocolate, banana, mint, and peanut butter. A MoonPie is made up of marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate. The MoonPie got its name in 1917 when a coal miner asked a traveling salesman from the company for a snack “as big as the moon.” The MoonPie website reads, “It was filling, fit in the lunch pail and the coal miners loved it. The rest, as they say, is history.”