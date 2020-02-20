Mardi Gras Battle: Gulf Coast vs. New Orleans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When it comes to Mardi Gras, no question — Celebrating Mardi Gras along the Gulf Coast is just better! We not only have MG parades in Mobile, we also celebrate Mardi Gras in Saraland! And on Dauphin Island! In Fairhope! In Daphne! In Biloxi! In Orange Beach and Gulf Shores! And in Pensacola and Navarre!



New Orleans Mardi Gras is also celebrated in multiple parishes and cities — Slidell, Metairie, Kenner, Mandeville, Houma, New Orleans East, Lafayette, Baton Rouge.



But parades along the Gulf Coast are more calm and family-friendly.

Mardi Gras Parades are full of energy, colorful and yes, can be family-friendly! New Orleans even has Krewe of Barkus–a Mardi Gras dog parade!



We also have a dog parade in Baldwin County! The Mystic Mutts of Revelry benefits animal rescue!

St. Charles Avenue has dozens of Mardi Gras Trees. We also have Mardi Gras Bead Dogs throughout the city.



Mobile has a Mardi Gras tree, and it’s the largest in the world!



Every NOLA krewe tosses signature throws. Zulu’s parade has coconuts. Muses throws shoes, Nyx purses, Alla genie lamps, Carrollton shrimp boots and the list goes on and on.

But you can only get MoonPies at Gulf Coast parades!

Cafe Du Monde is the original beignet company.



But Mobile beignets are done a little differently, and more creatively. Speaking of sweets, we have King Cakes!



Our King Cakes come in a variety of shapes and flavors. Shapes: Crown, fleur de lis, Crawfish, letters. Flavors: Red Velvet, Boudin, Crawfish, Praline, Cream Cheese, Cinnamon, Cherry, Raspberry. You name it, we’ve got it.

Gulf Coast King Cakes are better, and we have flavors, too!



New Orleans parades attract an eclectic group of characters from all over the world.

Gulf Coast parades aren’t as crowded, so I can catch more stuff!



Rex, the King of the Carnival, is an entirely honorary position. Each year, the mayor of New Orleans “anoints” a distinguished New Orleans local. In 2017, for instance, the honoree was a prominent pediatrician and LSU professor Dr. Stephen Hales by handing him or her the symbolic “key to the city.”

Mobile Mayor has to sign a proclamation for NO to have Mardi Gras.

But at the end of the day, everyone knows, Mardi Gras started in Mobile!

