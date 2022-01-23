Mardi Gras Balls: When are they and how to secure an invite

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — King cake, parades, and beads are some of the most popular parts of the Mardi Gras celebration. The organizations that hold parades also hold balls for their members where drinking and dancing happen all night long.

HOW DO I GET AN INVITE?

Most Mardi Gras balls are invite-only. Sometimes, tickets can be extremely difficult to get unless you’re a member of an organization or know a member. Get in contact with a member of an organization and see if you can purchase your ticket(s) through them.

WHEN ARE THE MARDI GRAS BALLS?

Date Organization Location Saturday, Jan. 8 Queens with Dreams The Grounds Friday, Jan. 14 Port City Secondliners The Grounds Saturday, Jan. 15 Krewe of Kindness Battle House Hotel Saturday, Jan. 15 Spinsters Cedar Street Social Club Friday, Jan. 28 The Sirens Country Club of Mobile Saturday, Jan. 29 Domino Double Rush Athelstan Club Saturday, Jan. 29 Etruscans Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 29 Krewe de la Dauphine Bayou La Batre Civic Center Friday, Feb. 4 Nereides Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 5 Joy of Life Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 5 Krewe of Phoenix Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 5 La Luna Servante Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 5 Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc. Abba Shrine Center Saturday, Feb. 5 Mystic DJ Riders Elks Lodge 108 on DIP Saturday, Feb. 5 New Mobilians Heron Lakes Country Club Saturday, Feb. 5 Why Not Knights Eastern Shore Art Center Friday, Feb. 11 Conde Cavaliers Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 11 Order of Dragons Cotton Hall Friday, Feb. 11 Order of Osiris Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 12 Conde Explorers Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 12 Mystics of the Bay Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 12 Order of the Rolling River American Legion Post 250 Saturday, Feb. 12 Pharaohs Expo Hall Saturday, Feb. 12 Pierrettes Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 17 Order of Polka Dots Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 18 Apollo’s Mystic Ladies Daphne Civic Center Friday, Feb. 18 Order of Inca Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 19 Knights of Ecor Rouge Fairhope Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 19 Krewe of Marry Mates Expo Hall Saturday, Feb. 19 Maids of Mirth Cotton Hall Saturday, Feb. 19 Mobile Mystics Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 19 Order of Butterfly Maidens Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 19 Order of Hebe Admiral Hotel Saturday, Feb. 19 Order of Juno Mobile Civic Center Sunday, Feb. 20 Neptune’s Daughters Mobile Civic Center Sunday, Feb. 20 Order of Isis Fort Whiting Sunday, Feb. 20 Order of Many Faces Mobile Carnival Museum Sunday, Feb. 20 Mardi Gras Maskers Mobile Convention Center Monday, Feb. 21 Order of Venus Mobile Convention Center Tuesday, Feb. 22 Order of LaShe’s Mobile Civic Center Wednesday, Feb. 23 Fifty Funny Fellows Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 24 Mystic Stripers Society Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 25 Crewe of Columbus Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 25 Knights of Mobile Tillman’s Corner Rec Center Friday, Feb. 25 Maids of Jubilee Fairhope Civic Center Friday, Feb. 25 Thalians Ezell House Saturday, Feb. 26 Comrades Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 26 MLK Monday Mystics The Locale Saturday, Feb. 26 Mystics of Pleasure Gulf State Park Lodge Saturday, Feb. 26 Mystics of Time Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 26 Order of Angels Holiday Inn downtown Saturday, Feb. 26 Order of Olympia Riverview hotel Saturday, Feb. 26 Original Dragons The Grounds Saturday, Feb. 26 Prichard Carnival Association The Calirojaé Saturday, Feb. 26 Krewe of Sparta Battle House Hotel Saturday, Feb. 26 Shadow Barons Daphne Civic Center Sunday, Feb. 27 Order of Myths Reception – downtown Monday, Feb. 28 Infant Mystics Mobile Civic Center Monday, Feb. 28 Krewe Du Cirque Foley Events Center, OWA Monday, Feb. 28 Order of Doves The Locale Monday, Feb. 28 Order of Mystic Magnolias Fairhope Civic Center Monday, Feb. 28 The Order of Don Quixote, Inc. Fort Whiting Tuesday, March 1 Knights of Revelry Mobile Civic Center Tuesday, March 1 Order of Athena Abba Shrine Center From Mobile Mask website

For more information, click here.