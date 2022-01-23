Mardi Gras Balls: When are they and how to secure an invite

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — King cake, parades, and beads are some of the most popular parts of the Mardi Gras celebration. The organizations that hold parades also hold balls for their members where drinking and dancing happen all night long.

HOW DO I GET AN INVITE?

Most Mardi Gras balls are invite-only. Sometimes, tickets can be extremely difficult to get unless you’re a member of an organization or know a member. Get in contact with a member of an organization and see if you can purchase your ticket(s) through them.

WHEN ARE THE MARDI GRAS BALLS?

DateOrganizationLocation
Saturday, Jan. 8Queens with DreamsThe Grounds
Friday, Jan. 14Port City SecondlinersThe Grounds
Saturday, Jan. 15Krewe of KindnessBattle House Hotel
Saturday, Jan. 15SpinstersCedar Street Social Club
Friday, Jan. 28The SirensCountry Club of Mobile
Saturday, Jan. 29Domino Double RushAthelstan Club
Saturday, Jan. 29EtruscansMobile Civic Center
Saturday, Jan. 29Krewe de la DauphineBayou La Batre Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 4NereidesFort Whiting
Saturday, Feb. 5Joy of LifeDaphne Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 5Krewe of PhoenixFort Whiting
Saturday, Feb. 5La Luna Servante Mobile Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 5Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc.Abba Shrine Center
Saturday, Feb. 5Mystic DJ RidersElks Lodge 108 on DIP
Saturday, Feb. 5New MobiliansHeron Lakes Country Club
Saturday, Feb. 5Why Not KnightsEastern Shore Art Center
Friday, Feb. 11Conde CavaliersMobile Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 11Order of DragonsCotton Hall
Friday, Feb. 11Order of OsirisMobile Convention Center
Saturday, Feb. 12Conde ExplorersMobile Convention Center
Saturday, Feb. 12Mystics of the BayDaphne Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 12Order of the Rolling RiverAmerican Legion Post 250
Saturday, Feb. 12PharaohsExpo Hall
Saturday, Feb. 12PierrettesMobile Civic Center
Thursday, Feb. 17Order of Polka DotsMobile Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 18Apollo’s Mystic LadiesDaphne Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 18Order of IncaMobile Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 19Knights of Ecor RougeFairhope Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 19Krewe of Marry MatesExpo Hall
Saturday, Feb. 19Maids of MirthCotton Hall
Saturday, Feb. 19Mobile MysticsMobile Convention Center
Saturday, Feb. 19Order of Butterfly MaidensFort Whiting
Saturday, Feb. 19Order of HebeAdmiral Hotel
Saturday, Feb. 19Order of JunoMobile Civic Center
Sunday, Feb. 20Neptune’s DaughtersMobile Civic Center
Sunday, Feb. 20Order of IsisFort Whiting
Sunday, Feb. 20Order of Many FacesMobile Carnival Museum
Sunday, Feb. 20Mardi Gras MaskersMobile Convention Center
Monday, Feb. 21Order of VenusMobile Convention Center
Tuesday, Feb. 22Order of LaShe’sMobile Civic Center
Wednesday, Feb. 23Fifty Funny FellowsMobile Civic Center
Thursday, Feb. 24Mystic Stripers SocietyMobile Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 25Crewe of ColumbusMobile Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 25Knights of MobileTillman’s Corner Rec Center
Friday, Feb. 25Maids of JubileeFairhope Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 25ThaliansEzell House
Saturday, Feb. 26ComradesFort Whiting
Saturday, Feb. 26MLK Monday MysticsThe Locale
Saturday, Feb. 26Mystics of PleasureGulf State Park Lodge
Saturday, Feb. 26Mystics of TimeMobile Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 26Order of AngelsHoliday Inn downtown
Saturday, Feb. 26Order of OlympiaRiverview hotel
Saturday, Feb. 26Original DragonsThe Grounds
Saturday, Feb. 26Prichard Carnival AssociationThe Calirojaé
Saturday, Feb. 26Krewe of SpartaBattle House Hotel
Saturday, Feb. 26Shadow BaronsDaphne Civic Center
Sunday, Feb. 27Order of MythsReception – downtown
Monday, Feb. 28Infant MysticsMobile Civic Center
Monday, Feb. 28Krewe Du CirqueFoley Events Center, OWA
Monday, Feb. 28Order of DovesThe Locale
Monday, Feb. 28Order of Mystic MagnoliasFairhope Civic Center
Monday, Feb. 28The Order of Don Quixote, Inc.Fort Whiting
Tuesday, March 1Knights of RevelryMobile Civic Center
Tuesday, March 1Order of AthenaAbba Shrine Center
