Mardi Gras Balls: When are they and how to secure an invite

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — King cake, parades, and beads are some of the most popular parts of the Mardi Gras celebration. The organizations that hold parades also hold balls for their members where drinking and dancing happen all night long.
HOW DO I GET AN INVITE?
Most Mardi Gras balls are invite-only. Sometimes, tickets can be extremely difficult to get unless you’re a member of an organization or know a member. Get in contact with a member of an organization and see if you can purchase your ticket(s) through them.
WHEN ARE THE MARDI GRAS BALLS?
|Date
|Organization
|Location
|Saturday, Jan. 8
|Queens with Dreams
|The Grounds
|Friday, Jan. 14
|Port City Secondliners
|The Grounds
|Saturday, Jan. 15
|Krewe of Kindness
|Battle House Hotel
|Saturday, Jan. 15
|Spinsters
|Cedar Street Social Club
|Friday, Jan. 28
|The Sirens
|Country Club of Mobile
|Saturday, Jan. 29
|Domino Double Rush
|Athelstan Club
|Saturday, Jan. 29
|Etruscans
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 29
|Krewe de la Dauphine
|Bayou La Batre Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 4
|Nereides
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|Joy of Life
|Daphne Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|Krewe of Phoenix
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|La Luna Servante
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc.
|Abba Shrine Center
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|Mystic DJ Riders
|Elks Lodge 108 on DIP
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|New Mobilians
|Heron Lakes Country Club
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|Why Not Knights
|Eastern Shore Art Center
|Friday, Feb. 11
|Conde Cavaliers
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 11
|Order of Dragons
|Cotton Hall
|Friday, Feb. 11
|Order of Osiris
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Conde Explorers
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Mystics of the Bay
|Daphne Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Order of the Rolling River
|American Legion Post 250
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Pharaohs
|Expo Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Pierrettes
|Mobile Civic Center
|Thursday, Feb. 17
|Order of Polka Dots
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 18
|Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
|Daphne Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 18
|Order of Inca
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 19
|Knights of Ecor Rouge
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 19
|Krewe of Marry Mates
|Expo Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 19
|Maids of Mirth
|Cotton Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 19
|Mobile Mystics
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Feb. 19
|Order of Butterfly Maidens
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 19
|Order of Hebe
|Admiral Hotel
|Saturday, Feb. 19
|Order of Juno
|Mobile Civic Center
|Sunday, Feb. 20
|Neptune’s Daughters
|Mobile Civic Center
|Sunday, Feb. 20
|Order of Isis
|Fort Whiting
|Sunday, Feb. 20
|Order of Many Faces
|Mobile Carnival Museum
|Sunday, Feb. 20
|Mardi Gras Maskers
|Mobile Convention Center
|Monday, Feb. 21
|Order of Venus
|Mobile Convention Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 22
|Order of LaShe’s
|Mobile Civic Center
|Wednesday, Feb. 23
|Fifty Funny Fellows
|Mobile Civic Center
|Thursday, Feb. 24
|Mystic Stripers Society
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Crewe of Columbus
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Knights of Mobile
|Tillman’s Corner Rec Center
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Maids of Jubilee
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Thalians
|Ezell House
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Comrades
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|MLK Monday Mystics
|The Locale
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Mystics of Pleasure
|Gulf State Park Lodge
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Mystics of Time
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Order of Angels
|Holiday Inn downtown
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Order of Olympia
|Riverview hotel
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Original Dragons
|The Grounds
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Prichard Carnival Association
|The Calirojaé
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Krewe of Sparta
|Battle House Hotel
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Shadow Barons
|Daphne Civic Center
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|Order of Myths
|Reception – downtown
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Infant Mystics
|Mobile Civic Center
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Krewe Du Cirque
|Foley Events Center, OWA
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Order of Doves
|The Locale
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Order of Mystic Magnolias
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Monday, Feb. 28
|The Order of Don Quixote, Inc.
|Fort Whiting
|Tuesday, March 1
|Knights of Revelry
|Mobile Civic Center
|Tuesday, March 1
|Order of Athena
|Abba Shrine Center
