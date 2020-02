DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 7th Annual Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball is Saturday night with News 5’s very own Nicolette Schleisman emceeing the event.

There will be tasty food items from local restaurants, drinks, live and silent auction, as well as music and entertainment by Fly by Radio.

The ball will last until the clock strikes 1 a.m.

All proceeds earned from the ball will go to benefit those at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

