MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration.
The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even the well-initiated can use a little help navigating the weeks of festivities.
WKRG News 5 is pulling together everything you need to know about Mardi Gras 2024 in Mobile. From parade and ball schedules to the best places to stay, eat and drink, we have everything you need to laissez les bons temps rouler. We also dip into local Mardi Gras history and traditions that will help you make the most of your Mardi Gras experience.
Jump to:
- Parade Schedule
- Parade Routes
- How to watch parades LIVE
- Ball Schedule
- Where to stay
- Where to eat
- Downtown bar guide
- Mardi Gras FAQs
Parade Schedule: Mobile Mardi Gras 2024
Friday, January 26
- 6:30 p.m. – Conde Cavaliers – Route A
Saturday, January 27
- 2 p.m. – Bayport Parading Society – Route A
- 2:30 p.m. – Mystic DJ Riders – Route A
- 6:30 p.m. – Pharaohs’ Mystic Society – Route A
- 7 p.m. – Conde Explorers – Route A
Thursday, February 1
- 6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots – Route A
Friday, February 2
- 6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca – Route A
Saturday, February 3
- 2 p.m. – Mobile Mystics – Route A
- 2:30 p.m. – Mobile Mystic Revelers – Route A
- 3 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Friends – Route A
- 6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth – Route G
- 7 p.m. – Order of Butterfly Maidens – Route A
- 7:30 p.m. – Krewe of Marry Mates – Route A
Sunday, February 4
- 6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters – Route A
- 7 p.m. – Order of Isis – Route A
Monday, February 5
- 6:30 p.m. – Order of Venus – Route A
- 7 p.m. – Order of Many Faces – Route A
Tuesday, February 6
- 6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s – Route A
- 7 p.m. – Order of Olympia – Route A
Thursday, February 8
- 6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society – Route A
Friday, February 9
- 6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus – Route A
- 7 p.m. – Krewe de Secondline – Route A
Saturday, February 10
- 12 p.m. – Floral Parade – Route A
- 12:30 p.m. – Knights of Mobile – Route A
- 1 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Ladies – Route A
- 1:30 p.m. – Order of Angels – Route A
- 2 p.m. – Joy of Life – Route A
- 5:45 p.m. – Mystics of Time – Route H
Sunday, February 11 – Joe Cain Day
- 12 p.m. – Alba Temple Motorcade – Route I
- 2 p.m. – King Elexis I – Route E
- 2:30 p.m. – Joe Cain Marchers – Route A
- 3 p.m. – Joe Cain Society – Route A
- 5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville – Route A
Monday, February 12 – Lundi Gras
- 12 p.m. – King Felix III Parade – Route A
- 12:30 p.m. – Floral Parade – Route A
- 3 p.m. – MLK Business & Civic Organization Parade – Route D
- 3:30 p.m. – MLK Monday Mystics – Route D
- 4 p.m. – Northside Merchants – Route D
- 7 p.m. – Infant Mystics – Route F
- 7:30 p.m. – Order of Doves – Route F
Tuesday, February 13 – Fat Tuesday
- 10:30 a.m. – Order of Athena – Route A
- 12:30 p.m. – Knights of Revelry – Route A
- 1 p.m. – King Felix III Parade – Route A
- 1:30 p.m. – Comic Cowboys – Route A
- 2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth – Route B
- 6 p.m. – Order of Myths – Route C
This is the current parade schedule from the City of Mobile for Mardi Gras 2024. We will update this schedule should dates, times or parade routes change.
Mobile Mardi Gras parade routes
Route A
Route B
Route C
Route D
Route E
Route F
Route G
Route H
Route I
How to watch Mobile Mardi Gras parades LIVE
Mardi Gras Ball schedule 2024
The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.
|Organization
|Location
|Date
|Queens with Dreams
|The Grounds
|Saturday, Jan. 6
|Port City Secondliners
|The Grounds
|Friday, Jan. 12
|The Sirens
|Country Club of Mobile
|Friday, Jan. 12
|Domino Double Rush
|Athelstan Club
|Saturday, Jan. 13
|Etruscans
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 13
|Krewe de la Dauphine
|Dauphin Island Community Center
|Saturday, Jan. 13
|New Mobillians
|The Locale
|Saturday, Jan. 13
|Nereides
|Fort Whiting
|Friday, Jan. 19
|Order of Osiris
|Mobile Convention Center
|Friday, Jan. 19
|Joy of Life
|Daphne Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|Krewe of Phoenix
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|La Luna Servante
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc.
|Abba Shrine Center
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|Why Not Knights
|Eastern Shore Art Center
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|Conde Cavaliers
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Jan. 26
|Order of Dragons
|Country Club of Mobile
|Friday, Jan. 26
|Conde Explorers
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Carnival Krewe Du Rue
|The Calirojae
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Gulf Coast Military Ball
|Holiday Inn Downtown
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Mystics of the Bay
|Belforest Pointe, Daphne
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Order of the Rolling River
|Holiday Inn – Tillman’s Corner
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Pharaohs
|Expo Hall
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Pierrettes
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Spinsters
|Cedar Street Social Club
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Order of Polka Dots
|Mobile Civic Center
|Thursday, Feb. 1
|Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
|Daphne Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 2
|Order of Inca
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 2
|Order of Mardi Gras Maskers
|Fort Whiting
|Friday, Feb. 2
|Deaf Mystics of the Galaxies
|Holiday Inn Downtown
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Krewe du Cirque
|Foley Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Knights of Ecor Rouge
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Krewe of Marry Mates
|Expo Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Krewe of Mullet Mates
|Oak Hollow Farm
|Saturday, Feb 3
|Maids of Mirth
|Crown Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Mobile Mystics
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Order of Butterfly Maidens
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Order of Juno
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Neptune’s Daughters
|Mobile Civic Center
|Sunday, Feb. 4
|Order of Isis
|Fort Whiting
|Sunday, Feb. 4
|Order of Many Faces
|Portier House
|Sunday, Feb. 4
|Order of Venus
|Mobile Convention Center
|Monday, Feb. 5
|Order of LaShe’s
|Mobile Civic Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
|Order of Olympia
|Expo Hall
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
|Fifty Funny Fellows
|Mobile Civic Center
|Wednesday, Feb. 7
|Mystic Stripers Society
|Mobile Civic Center
|Thursday, Feb. 8
|Carnival Royales
|Abba Shrine Center
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Crewe of Columbus
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Knights of Mobile
|Elks Lodge, DIP
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Maids of Jubilee
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 9
|MAMGA Grand Marshals
|Mobile Convention Center
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Mystical Order of Aurora
|Perdido Beach Resort
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Comrades
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Midnight Mystics
|The Calirojae
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|MLK Monday Mystics
|The Locale
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Mystics of Pleasure
|Orange Beach Event Center
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Mystics of Time
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Order of Angels
|Holiday Inn Downtown
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Original Dragons
|The Grounds
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Krewe of Sparta
|Steele Creek Lodge
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|The Marshals
|Perdido Beach Resort
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|The Shadow Barons
|Daphne Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Order of Myths
|Downtown
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|Infant Mystics
|Mobile Civic Center
|Monday, Feb. 12
|Krewe du Bon Temps
|Battle House Hotel
|Monday, Feb. 12
|Order of Doves
|The Calirojae
|Monday, Feb. 12
|Order of Mystic Magnolias
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Monday, Feb. 12
|Knights of Revelry
|Mobile Civic Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
|Order of Athena
|Abba Shrine Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Where to stay: Hotels for Mardi Gras 2024 in Mobile
It’s not just tourists who book hotel stays during Mardi Gras in Mobile. Locals are known to take rooms at hotels convenient to Dauphin Street and downtown festivities during the Mardi Gras season. These ten hotels are Tripadvisor‘s top picks for accommodations near downtown Mobile.
- Hilton Garden Inn Mobile Downtown: Staying next to Bienville Square puts you in the center of Mardi Gras and an easy walk to downtown’s lively culture.
- Hampton Inn & Suites Mobile – Downtown Historic District: The downtown Mobile Hampton Inn is located a few blocks from the business district, next to I-10 and the Mobile Convention Center.
- Fort Conde Inn: This historic hotel is a collection of homes all located inside the private Fort Conde Village in downtown Mobile.
- The Admiral Hotel: The Admiral, situated in the heart of downtown Mobile, offers 156 guest rooms and suites with downtown views.
- Malaga Inn: The Malaga Inn is located on Church Street, right at the start of most parades.
- Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa: This downtown Mobile hotel offers three on-site restaurants and a rooftop pool.
- Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel: A sky bridge connects this downtown hotel with the Mobile Convention Center. A stay here puts you in the middle of Mardi Gras action.
- Holiday Inn Mobile – Downtown: The Holiday Inn in downtown Mobile is located in the Government and Entertainment District off of I-65 and I-10.
Where to eat in downtown Mobile
King Cake and Moon Pies aren’t the only Mardi Gras munchies revelers can enjoy in Mobile. Downtown Mobile boasts a vibrant food scene. Here are some of the top restaurants within walking distance of downtown hotels, according to Yelp.
- The Noble South: Offering new southern dishes for breakfast and brunch.
- Noja: Open for dinner six days a week, Noja specializes in Mediterranean and Asian-influenced dishes.
- Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks: 2021 and 2022 Nappie Award Winner. Gastropub for lunch, dinner and drinks.
- Dumbwaiter Restaurant: Southern and seafood for dinner.
- Blind Mule: Weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner with traditional American and local dishes. Late-night hours vary.
- Roosters: Downtown spot for tacos, Latin American food. Open lunch and dinner.
- Dauphin’s: Seafood and steaks on the 34th floor of the Trustmark Building.
- Wintzell’s Oyster House: Get your seafood craving in the middle of the Mobile nightlife.
- Grace: Home of the first rooftop bar on Dauphin Street open for lunch and dinner.
- The Hummingbird Way: A fresh take on southern cuisine utilizing local seafood and produce.
Downtown bar guide
Downtown Mobile offers Mardi Gras revelers plenty of options for drinks, before and after Mardi Gras parades and balls. These are some of the top locations for libations, according to Yelp.
- Alchemy Tavern: Alchemy Tavern is located just across the street from the Saenger Theatre and offers selections of whiskey, scotch, rum, tequila, vodka and beer.
- The Haberdasher: The Haberdasher is a gastropub located in the heart of downtown Mobile.
- Las Floriditas: This bar is a hidden gem in downtown Mobile. It’s a speakeasy and in order to enter you must know the password.
- Wet Willies: If you’re a fan of Daquiris then Wet Willies is where you need to be. The bar has many different daiquiri flavors to choose from.
- Hayley’s: Hayley’s is a dive bar located on Dauphin Street that has been in business for 25 years.
- The Merry Widow: The Merry Widow regularly hosts events for bar-goers including live music acts, comedy shows and burlesque performances.
- B-Bob’s: B-Bob’s is the “premier LGBTQ+ night club” in Mobile, according to their website. They host drag shows as well as karaoke among other events.
Mardi Gras 2024 FAQs
When is Mardi Gras 2024? Mardi Gras 2024, or Fat Tuesday, is on Tuesday, February 13.
What does laissez les bons temps rouler mean? Parisians are not likely to understand this Cajun French phrase, but when you visit the Gulf Coast during Mardi Gras season, you’ll hear the locals use this literal translation of the English phrase “let the good times roll.” Learn more Mardi Gras lingo here.
Who can go to a Mardi Gras ball in Mobile? Mobile Mardi Gras ball attendance is invitation only. Members of Mardi Gras Crews who organize the balls can invite non-members to the lavish celebrations.
When did Mobile first celebrate Mardi Gras? Mobile is proud of its Mardi Gras heritage and claims the first official Carnival celebration in the United States. It was started in 1703 by Frenchman Nicholas Langlois when Mobile was the capital of French Louisiana.
What is a mystic society? Mystic societies are secret societies that organize parades and balls during Mardi Gras season. They date back to 1704. The oldest existing parading society is the Order of Myths. Mystic societies each have their own traditions, rich with symbolism and ritual.
What is King Cake? A King Cake is a traditional Mardi Gras pastry with roots in Christian tradition. Traditionally, you start enjoying King Cake on Jan. 6, epiphany. The pastry is a cakey-bread dough formed into a ring and decorated with Mardi Gras colors, gold, purple and green. Bakers do get creative. A bakery in Daphne, for example, offers a crawfish King Cake.
What are MoonPies? MoonPies come in many different flavors including chocolate, banana, mint, and peanut butter. A MoonPie is made up of marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate. The MoonPie got its name in 1917 when a coal miner asked a traveling salesman from the company for a snack “as big as the moon.” The MoonPie website reads, “It was filling, fit in the lunch pail and the coal miners loved it. The rest, as they say, is history.”