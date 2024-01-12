BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Baldwin County during Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about one of the county’s biggest celebrations.

In addition to this guide, WKRG News 5 is covering all things Mardi Gras in Baldwin County and across the Gulf Coast. You can find all of our complete Mardi Gras coverage on the WKRG News 5 Mardi Gras page, including information and reports from Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Mississippi, Mobile County and Pensacola.

Baldwin County Parade Schedule

Daphne

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies

Friday, Feb. 2 | 6:45 p.m.

Shadow Barrons

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6:45 p.m.

Loyal Order of the Firetruck

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 2:29 p.m.

Fairhope

Knights of Ecor Rouge

Saturday, Feb. 3 | 6:45 p.m.

Maids of Jubilee

Friday, Feb. 9 | 6:45 p.m.

Krewe of Mullet Mates

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 2 p.m.

Order of Mystic Magnolias

Monday, Feb. 12 | 6:45 p.m.

Foley

Krewe de Kaoz

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.

Elberta

Elberta Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, Jan. 27 | 2 p.m.

Orange Beach

Mystics of Pleasure

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6 p.m.

Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 2 p.m.

Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan Mardi Gras Parade

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 1 p.m.

Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 10 a.m.

Baldwin County Parade Routes

Daphne

Begins at Daphne Civic Center

Main Street to College Avenue

College Avenue to 6th Street

6th Street to Belrose Avenue

Belrose Avenue to Main Street

Ends at the Daphne Civic Center

Fairhope

Begins at Fairhope Civic Center

Section Street to Fels Avenue

Fels Avenue to Church Street

Church Street to Fairhope Avenue

Fairhope Avenue to Bancroft Street

Bancroft Street to Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue to Church Street

Church Street to Fels Avenue

Fels Avenue to Section Street

Ends at Fairhope Civic Center

Orange Beach

Mystics of Pleasure

Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House

Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard

Ends at Perdido Pass Bridge

Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade

Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House

Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard

Ends at Orange Beach Boulevard

Gulf Shores

Begins at Gulf Shores Parkway and E. Beach Boulevard

Straight down E. Beach Boulevard

Ends at The Lodge at Gulf State Park

Foley

Begins at Foley Park

Alston Street to Laurel Avenue

Laurel Avenue to Oak Street

Oak Street to W. Roosevelt Avenue

Ends at Foley Park

Mullet Point

Begins at Mullet Point Park

Straight down County Road 1

Ends at County Road 27

Fort Morgan