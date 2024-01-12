BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Baldwin County during Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about one of the county’s biggest celebrations.

Baldwin County Parade Schedule

Daphne

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies

Friday, Feb. 2 | 6:45 p.m.

Shadow Barrons

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6:45 p.m.

Loyal Order of the Firetruck

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 2:29 p.m.

Fairhope

Knights of Ecor Rouge

Saturday, Feb. 3 | 6:45 p.m.

Maids of Jubilee

Friday, Feb. 9 | 6:45 p.m.

Krewe of Mullet Mates

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 2 p.m.

Order of Mystic Magnolias

Monday, Feb. 12 | 6:45 p.m.

Foley

Krewe de Kaoz

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.

Elberta

Elberta Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, Jan. 27 | 2 p.m.

Orange Beach

Mystics of Pleasure

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6 p.m.

Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 2 p.m.

Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan Mardi Gras Parade

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 1 p.m.

Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 10 a.m.

Baldwin County Parade Routes

Daphne

  • Begins at Daphne Civic Center
  • Main Street to College Avenue
  • College Avenue to 6th Street
  • 6th Street to Belrose Avenue
  • Belrose Avenue to Main Street
  • Ends at the Daphne Civic Center

Fairhope

  • Begins at Fairhope Civic Center
  • Section Street to Fels Avenue
  • Fels Avenue to Church Street
  • Church Street to Fairhope Avenue
  • Fairhope Avenue to Bancroft Street
  • Bancroft Street to Magnolia Avenue
  • Magnolia Avenue to Church Street
  • Church Street to Fels Avenue
  • Fels Avenue to Section Street
  • Ends at Fairhope Civic Center

Orange Beach

Mystics of Pleasure

  • Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House
  • Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard
  • Ends at Perdido Pass Bridge

Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade

  • Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House
  • Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard
  • Ends at Orange Beach Boulevard

Gulf Shores

  • Begins at Gulf Shores Parkway and E. Beach Boulevard
  • Straight down E. Beach Boulevard
  • Ends at The Lodge at Gulf State Park

Foley

  • Begins at Foley Park
  • Alston Street to Laurel Avenue
  • Laurel Avenue to Oak Street
  • Oak Street to W. Roosevelt Avenue
  • Ends at Foley Park

Mullet Point

  • Begins at Mullet Point Park
  • Straight down County Road 1
  • Ends at County Road 27

Fort Morgan

  • Begins at Triple Tail Lane and Ponce de Leon Court
  • Straight down Ponce de Leon Court
  • Ends at Bernard Court East