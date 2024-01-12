BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Baldwin County during Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about one of the county’s biggest celebrations.
WKRG News 5 is pulling together everything you need to know about Mardi Gras 2024 in Baldwin County.
Baldwin County Parade Schedule
Daphne
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
Friday, Feb. 2 | 6:45 p.m.
Shadow Barrons
Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6:45 p.m.
Loyal Order of the Firetruck
Sunday, Feb. 11 | 2:29 p.m.
Fairhope
Knights of Ecor Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 3 | 6:45 p.m.
Maids of Jubilee
Friday, Feb. 9 | 6:45 p.m.
Krewe of Mullet Mates
Saturday, Feb. 10 | 2 p.m.
Order of Mystic Magnolias
Monday, Feb. 12 | 6:45 p.m.
Foley
Krewe de Kaoz
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.
Elberta
Elberta Mardi Gras Parade
Saturday, Jan. 27 | 2 p.m.
Orange Beach
Mystics of Pleasure
Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6 p.m.
Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade
Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 2 p.m.
Fort Morgan
Fort Morgan Mardi Gras Parade
Sunday, Feb. 11 | 1 p.m.
Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade
Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 10 a.m.
Baldwin County Parade Routes
Daphne
- Begins at Daphne Civic Center
- Main Street to College Avenue
- College Avenue to 6th Street
- 6th Street to Belrose Avenue
- Belrose Avenue to Main Street
- Ends at the Daphne Civic Center
Fairhope
- Begins at Fairhope Civic Center
- Section Street to Fels Avenue
- Fels Avenue to Church Street
- Church Street to Fairhope Avenue
- Fairhope Avenue to Bancroft Street
- Bancroft Street to Magnolia Avenue
- Magnolia Avenue to Church Street
- Church Street to Fels Avenue
- Fels Avenue to Section Street
- Ends at Fairhope Civic Center
Orange Beach
Mystics of Pleasure
- Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House
- Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Ends at Perdido Pass Bridge
Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade
- Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House
- Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Ends at Orange Beach Boulevard
Gulf Shores
- Begins at Gulf Shores Parkway and E. Beach Boulevard
- Straight down E. Beach Boulevard
- Ends at The Lodge at Gulf State Park
Foley
- Begins at Foley Park
- Alston Street to Laurel Avenue
- Laurel Avenue to Oak Street
- Oak Street to W. Roosevelt Avenue
- Ends at Foley Park
Mullet Point
- Begins at Mullet Point Park
- Straight down County Road 1
- Ends at County Road 27
Fort Morgan
- Begins at Triple Tail Lane and Ponce de Leon Court
- Straight down Ponce de Leon Court
- Ends at Bernard Court East