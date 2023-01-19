MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration.

The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even the well-initiated can use a little help navigating the weeks of festivities.

WKRG News 5 is pulling together everything you need to know about Mardi Gras 2023 in Mobile. From parade and ball schedules to the best places to stay, eat and drink, we have everything you need to laissez les bons temps rouler. We also dip into local Mardi Gras history and traditions that will help you make the most of your Mardi Gras experience.

In addition to this guide, WKRG News 5 is covering all things Mardi Gras in Mobile and across the Gulf Coast. You can find all of our complete Mardi Gras coverage on the WKRG News 5 Mardi Gras page, including information and reports from Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Mississippi, Baldwin County and Pensacola.

Jump to:

Parade Schedule: Mobile Mardi Gras 2023

Friday, February 3

6:30 p.m. – Conde Cavaliers – Route A

Saturday, February 4

2 p.m. – Bayport Parading Society / Mystic DJ Riders – Route A

– Route A 6:30 p.m. – Pharaohs’ Mystic Society – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Conde Explorers – Route A

Thursday, February 9

6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots – Route A

Friday, February 10

6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca – Route A

Saturday, February 11

2 p.m. – Mobile Mystics – Route A

– Route A 2:30 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Revelers – Route A

– Route A 3 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Friends – Route A

– Route A 6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth Parade – Route G

– Route G 7 p.m. – Order of Butterfly Maidens – Route A

– Route A 7:30 p.m. – Krewe of Marry Mates – Route A

– Route A 8 p.m. – Order of Hebe – Route A

Sunday, February 12

6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Order of Isis – Route A

Monday, February 13

6:30 p.m. – Order of Venus – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Miracle On the Bay – Route A

– Route A 7:30 p.m. – Order of Many Faces – Route A

Tuesday, February 14

6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Order of Olympia – Route A

Thursday, February 16

6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society – Route A

Friday, February 17

6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Krewe de Secondline – Route A

Saturday, February 18

Noon – Floral Parade – Route A

– Route A 12:30 p.m. – Knights of Mobile – Route A

– Route A 1 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Ladies – Route A

– Route A 1:30 p.m. – Order of Angels – Route A

– Route A 2 p.m. – Joy of Life – Route A

– Route A 6 p.m. – Mystics of Time – Route H

Sunday, February 19 – Joe Cain Day

2 p.m. – King Elexis I Motorcade – Route E

– Route E 2:30 p.m. – Joe Cain Procession – Route A

– Route A 5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville – Route A

Monday, February 20 – Lundi Gras

Noon – King Felix III Parade – Route A

– Route A 12:30 p.m. – Floral Parade – Route A

– Route A 3 p.m. – MLK business & Civic Organization Parade – Route D

– Route D 3:30 p.m. – MLK Monday Mystics – Route D

– Route D 4 p.m. – Northside Merchants – Route D

– Route D 7 p.m. – Infant Mystics – Route F

– Route F 7:30 p.m. – Order of Doves – Route F

Tuesday, February 21 – Fat Tuesday

10:30 a.m. – Order of Athena – Route A

– Route A 12:30 p.m. – Knights of Revelry – Route A

– Route A 1 p.m. – King Felix III Parade – Route A

– Route A 1:30 p.m. – Comic Cowboys – Route A

– Route A 2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth – Route B

– Route B 6 p.m. – Order of Myths – Route C

This is the current parade schedule from the City of Mobile for Mardi Gras 2023. We will update this schedule should dates, times or parade routes change.

Mobile Mardi Gras parade routes

Mobile Mardi Gras Parade Route A

Mobile Mardi Gras Parade Route B

Mobile Mardi Gras Parade Route C

Mobile Mardi Gras Parade Route D

Mobile Mardi Gras Parade Route E

Mobile Mardi Gras Parade Route F

Mobile Mardi Gras Parade Route G

Mobile Mardi Gras Parade Route H

How to watch Mobile Mardi Gras parades LIVE

WKRG News 5 is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. From the first parade in downtown Mobile on Feb. 2 through the final parades on Fat Tuesday, WKRG News 5 will live stream the action and excitement on our website, our mobile app and on our Facebook page.

Watch LIVE on WKRG.com: The best destination for Mobile Mardi Gras 2023 live is the WKRG News 5 Mardi Gras page. You can find all of our live coverage there, plus everything you need to know about Mardi Gras in Mobile and all across the Gulf Coast. You can also find all of our livestreams on the WKRG News 5 Watch Now page.

Watch LIVE on the WKRG News 5 App: Our WKRG News 5 app is a great way to stay connection to news and weather on the Gulf Coast, including all things Mardi Gras. Download the app today and turn on push alerts to get notifications when we go live with Mardi Gras coverage.

Watch LIVE on the WKRG News 5 Facebook page: When we’re live online, we’re live on Facebook. Head over to the WKRG News 5 Facebook page and tap to follow. That way Facebook will notify you when we go live with Mardi Gras coverage.

Mardi Gras Ball schedule: Mobile 2023

The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.

Organization Location Date Queens With Dreams The Grounds Saturday, Jan. 7 Port City Secondliners The Grounds Friday, Jan. 13 Spinsters Cedar Street Social Club Saturday, Jan. 14 The Sirens Country Club of Mobile Friday, Jan. 20 Carnival Krewe du Rue The Calirojaé Saturday, Jan. 21 Domino Double Rush Athelstan Club Saturday, Jan. 21 Etruscans Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 21 Krewe de la Dauphine Bayou La Batre Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 21 Nereides Fort Whiting Friday, Jan. 27 Order of Osiris Mobile Convention Center Friday, Jan. 27 Joy of Life Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 28 Krewe of Phoenix Fort Whiting Saturday, Jan. 28 La Luna Servante Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Jan. 28 Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc. Abba Shrine Center Saturday, Jan. 28 Mystic DJ Riders Elks Lodge 108 on DIP Saturday, Jan. 28 Why Not Knights Eastern Shore Art Center Saturday, Jan. 28 Conde Cavaliers Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 3 Order of Dragons Country Club of Mobile Friday, Feb. 3 Conde Explorers Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 4 Krewe of Mullet Mates Oak Hollow Farm Saturday, Feb. 4 Mystics of the Bay Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 4 New Mobilians Mobile Country Club Saturday, Feb. 4 Order of the Rolling River Coastal Response Center Saturday, Feb. 4 Pharaohs Expo Hall Saturday, Feb. 4 Pierrettes Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 4 Order of Polka Dots Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 9 Apollo’s Mystic Ladies Daphne Civic Center Friday, Feb. 10 Order of Inca Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 10 Order of Mardi Gras Maskers Fort Whiting Friday, Feb. 10 Knights of Ecor Rouge Fairhope Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 11 Krewe of Goats William Clark Family Life Center Saturday, Feb. 11 Krewe of Marry Mates Expo Hall Saturday, Feb. 11 Maids of Mirth Crown Hall Saturday, Feb. 11 Mobile Mystics Mobile Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 11 Deaf Mystics of Galaxies Mobile Civic Center East Exhibit Saturday, Feb. 11 Order of Butterfly Maidens Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 11 Order of Hebe Holiday Inn Downtown Saturday, Feb. 11 Order of Juno Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 11 Neptune’s Daughters Mobile Civic Center Sunday, Feb. 12 Order of Isis Fort Whiting Sunday, Feb. 12 Order of Many Faces Malaga Inn Sunday, Feb. 12 Order of Venus Mobile Convention Center Monday, Feb. 13 Order of LaShe’s Mobile Civic Center Tuesday, Feb. 14 Order of Olympia Expo Hall Tuesday, Feb. 14 Fifty Funny Fellows Mobile Civic Center Wednesday, Feb. 15 Mystic Stripers Society Mobile Civic Center Thursday, Feb. 16 Crewe of Columbus Mobile Civic Center Friday, Feb. 17 Knights of Mobile Tillman’s Corner Community Center Friday, Feb. 17 Maids of Jubilee Fairhope Civic Center Friday, Feb. 17 MAMGA Grand Marshal’s Ball Convention Center Friday, Feb. 17 Thalians Ezell House Friday, Feb. 17 Comrades Fort Whiting Saturday, Feb. 18 Krewe du Cirque Foley Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 18 MLK Monday Mystics The Locale Saturday, Feb. 18 Mystics of Pleasure Gulf State Park Lodge Saturday, Feb. 18 Mystics of Time Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 18 Order of Angels Holiday Inn Downtown Saturday, Feb. 18 Original Dragons The Grounds Saturday, Feb. 18 Krewe of Sparta Steele Creek Lodge Saturday, Feb. 18 The Shadow Barons Daphne Civic Center Saturday, Feb. 18 Order of Myths Downtown Sunday, Feb. 19 Prichard Carnival Association The Calirojaé Sunday, Feb. 19 Infant Mystics Mobile Civic Center Monday, Feb. 20 Order of Doves The Locale Monday, Feb. 20 Order of Mystic Magnolias Fairhope Civic Center Monday, Feb. 20 Knights of Revelry Mobile Civic Center Tuesday, Feb. 21 Order of Athena Abba Shrine Center Tuesday, Feb. 21

Where to stay: Hotels for Mardi Gras 2023 in Mobile

It’s not just tourists who book hotel stays during Mardi Gras in Mobile. Locals are known to take rooms at hotels convenient to Dauphin Street and downtown festivities during the Mardi Gras season. These ten hotels are Tripadvisor‘s top picks for accommodations near downtown Mobile.

Where to eat in downtown Mobile

King Cake and Moon Pies aren’t the only Mardi Gras munchies revelers can enjoy in Mobile. Downtown Mobile boasts a vibrant food scene. Here are some of the top restaurants within walking distance of downtown hotels, according to Yelp.

Downtown bar guide

Downtown Mobile offers Mardi Gras revelers plenty of options for drinks, before and after Mardi Gras parades and balls. These are some of the top locations for libations, according to Yelp.

Mardi Gras 2023 FAQs

When is Mardi Gras 2023? Mardi Gras 2023, or Fat Tuesday, is on Tuesday, February 21.

What does laissez les bons temps rouler mean? Parisians are not likely to understand this Cajun French phrase, but when you visit the Gulf Coast during Mardi Gras season, you’ll hear the locals use this literal translation of the English phrase “let the good times roll.” Learn more Mardi Gras lingo here.

Who can go to a Mardi Gras ball in Mobile? Mobile Mardi Gras ball attendance is invitation only. Members of Mardi Gras Crews who organize the balls can invite non-members to the lavish celebrations.

When did Mobile first celebrate Mardi Gras? Mobile is proud of its Mardi Gras heritage and claims the first official Carnival celebration in the United States. It was started in 1703 by Frenchman Nicholas Langlois when Mobile was the capital of French Louisiana.

What is a mystic society? Mystic societies are secret societies that organize parades and balls during Mardi Gras season. They date back to 1704. The oldest existing parading society is the Order of Myths. Mystic societies each have their own traditions, rich with symbolism and ritual.

What is King Cake? A King Cake is a traditional Mardi Gras pastry with roots in Christian tradition. Traditionally, you start enjoying King Cake on Jan. 6, epiphany. The pastry is a cakey-bread dough formed into a ring and decorated with Mardi Gras colors, gold, purple and green. Bakers do get creative. A bakery in Daphne, for example, offers a crawfish King Cake.

What are MoonPies? MoonPies come in many different flavors including chocolate, banana, mint, and peanut butter. A MoonPie is made up of marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate. The MoonPie got its name in 1917 when a coal miner asked a traveling salesman from the company for a snack “as big as the moon.” The MoonPie website reads, “It was filling, fit in the lunch pail and the coal miners loved it. The rest, as they say, is history.”