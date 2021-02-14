Many gathered for Joe Cain Day celebrations downtown, despite pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Unlike our neighbors to the west in New Orleans, things are still a go for Mardi Gras.

Our county health officials are keeping bars and restaurants open this weekend and of course of Fat Tuesday. With today being Joe Cain Day, a day special to carnival Mobile, there was of course going to be those gathering to celebrate. The crowds weren’t anything that you would have seen in past years on Dauphin Street but the gatherings would still be considered large for the pandemic.

We spoke to Public Safety Director James Barber and he says the crowded streets from today are a concern, especially heading into Fat Tuesday. “Our biggest challenge is when you are eating or drinking there is no mask ordinance and you can see quite a few people here are not wearing masks, and so that was the big challenge and concern that we had was crowded sidewalks in some cases. So we are handing out masks when appropriate and trying to get people to comply with guidelines,” says Barber.

A large portion of those that were maskless downtown did have food or drinks in hand, although some were there only for the party had no mask in sight. Joe Cain spoke to us too, with his mask on, “We are wearing our masks at certain points when we can’t social distance, you know it’s on our minds, but it can’t stop mardi gras.”

Come Fat Tuesday there will inevitably be more people downtown and Director Barber says they will take today as a launching point for what they need to do come Tuesday which includes their plan to close streets. “There’s been no order to close and so we are going to have to do the best we can to meet those challenges. So that we don’t have a bunch of crowding on the sidewalks like we have today,” says Barber.



