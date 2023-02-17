FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bands and Babes. The theme of this year’s Maids of Jubilee Parade. The Maids are the Eastern Shore’s very first all women’s Mardi Gras organization, created in 1984.

WKRG spoke with one member who, as many maskers do, didn’t want to reveal her identity.

“We have floats like Dolly Parton, which I will be on, we have the rolling stones, the spice girls, we have a little something for everyone” the masker said.

With over 400 members, diversity is what makes the Maids of Jubilee feel like a family.

“It’s a really great organization,” the masker said. “It’s got a great mix of women. They come from all different backgrounds, and have a lot of different interests and a lot of different talents, so it’s really a great mix of women and we have such a good time.”