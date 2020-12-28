MAMGA’s 2021 Grand Marshal’s Ball, MAMMOTH Parade canceled

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association has canceled its 2021 Grand Marshal’s Ball and MAMMOTH Parade.

President Tenerah Rice and Vice President Isadore Sims sent out the following letter Monday.

After much consideration and consultation with Mobile city government, the MAMGA

membership has voted to cancel the 2021 Grand Marshal’s Ball and the MAMMOTH Parade.

While this is not a decision anyone wanted to make, it was made best for the safety of you, our

members, and the thousands of revelers who join us on the final Mardi Gras weekend and Fat

Tuesday annually.

We plan to resume some of our annual events later in 2021 so please follow our social

media pages for updates. In the meantime, we’ll be planning to present Mobile’s best carnival

season ever when we hit the streets in 2022.

On behalf of the Men of the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association, we pray that you and your

families remain safe during these trying times. Although the cancellation of Mardi Gras present a

historic moment, we remain vigilant and prayerful about the current status of the pandemic. There are things we must do to win this war against COVID-19. We stand ready to assist the community in any way possible.

Please feel free to contact us at (251) 432-3050, or mamga1938@gmail.com if there are any questions or further concerns.