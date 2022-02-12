MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Pharaoh’s Mystic Society and the Conde Explorers will parade down the streets of downtown Mobile at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Pharaohs will start their parade at 6:30 p.m. and the Conde Explorers will follow right behind them.

Other parades happened today including:

Salty Paws Parade

Bayport Parading Society

Mystic DJ Riders

Milton Parade

Last night, the Conde Cavaliers kicked off the Mardi Gras season after Mobile had not seen it since 2020. Over 150 thousand people showed up to catch some throws and have a good time.

Tonight’s parades will both be on parade route A, which starts and ends at the Mobile Civic Center.