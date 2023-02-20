MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. We’re covering parades all Tuesday, with live coverage from downtown Mobile. We’ll be there for the day’s festivities, and we hope to see you there, too.

We are also streaming many of the day’s parades. Beat the crowds but still enjoy Mardi Gras live by watching here. Here’s the Mardi Gras parade schedule in Mobile:

Order of Athena , 10:30 a.m., Route A

, 10:30 a.m., Route A Knights of Revelry, 12:30 p.m., Route A

12:30 p.m., Route A King Felix III Parade , 1 p.m., Route A

, 1 p.m., Route A Comic Cowboys , 1:30 p.m., Route A

, 1:30 p.m., Route A MAMGA Mammoth , 2 p.m., Route B

, 2 p.m., Route B Order of Myths, 6 p.m., Route C

Before you go, be sure to check out where to park in downtown Mobile for Mardi Gras. And remember, Mobile Police take no parking zone rules seriously.