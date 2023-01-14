MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Next week the streets will be flooded with people on Dauphin Island for the annual Krewe De La Dauphine Parade–the first large Mardi Gras parade of the season. It’s a tradition that signals the start of the parade season in the Mobile area and a time that brings many people to south Mobile County. Before the masses of people get here, it’s the dozens of people from the Krewe De La Dauphine who get the parade in order.

The theme this year is “KDLD Travels the World.” That means the floats will represent countries of the world and major US travel destinations. There are floats for places like Spain, Las Vegas, Australia, and New York. The parade is a big tradition that brings people to the island for a sizeable day-long party.

“What I love most about Mardi Gras is that you really can be yourself you can be with your family and your friends and have a great time,” said KDLD President “Mendy” in a mask. “It’s important to dauphin island because it shows the people of Dauphin Island there are people who care, Dauphin Island promotes family and that’s what we’re all about we’re a family organization.”

There are new rules for the parades this year on the island regarding when and how people can reserve spots along the parade route. Some floats look to be ready to go, loaded up with throws

Saturday members were getting things in place for their annual family day–they’ll continue working on floats until next weekend. The KDLD parade starts at 1 pm on January 21st, 2023.