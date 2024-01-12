DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The good times are ready to roll as the first parade of the season begins Saturday at 1 p.m. on Dauphin Island.

On Friday, Krewe De La Dauphine was preparing for the big day.

“We are ready to kick it off,” Krewe De La Dauphine President Wendy said.

This year’s theme will take revelers back to the ’80s.

“You are going to see some of the best TV shows, video games, the jukeboxes just anything ’80s,” Parade chairman, Amber said.

For the past year, the society has been hard at work building and designing the eight floats.

They expect a large turnout of nearly 50,000 people on Dauphin Island for the parade.

“I would definitely recommend getting here at like 8-9 o’clock; I know the island is not letting people rope off the big spots anymore so the earlier the better,” Amber said.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and end at the Little Red School House.