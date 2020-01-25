Krewe De La Dauphine parade Saturday on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The first major parade hosted by a Mardi Gras society in Mobile County is happening this morning. The Krewe de la Dauphine parade happens at 1 Saturday afternoon on Dauphin Island. This year’s theme honors first-responders and members of the military for protecting and saving lives every day.

The Krewe de la Dauphine attracts thousands of people every year. People camp out for hours along Bienville Boulevard just to see the parade. It’s a community event that brings together families and friends every year. People line the parade route for an extended time with lawn chairs, small grills, and coolers full of food and drinks. While some are local, others travel long distances to be there. It’s a long parade route and a long line of cars leaving the island when it’s all over.