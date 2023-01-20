DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The first Mardi Gras parade of 2023 in Mobile County will kick-off Saturday afternoon on Dauphin Island.

Friday mornng, Krewe de la Dauphine lined up their floats to prepare to bring in the Mardi Gras season with their theme: KDLD Travels the World.

The group that formed in 1992 will showcase their creative and colorful floats that represent countries from around the world.

This year, the 31-year-old society will have 11 floats at their parade. It will start at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Mendy, KDLD’s president, says rain or shine, the good times will roll at 1 p.m. She also says the intimate setting is what sets their parade apart from others.

“I love the atmosphere that it brings because you do see the families and we are so different than the downtown parades in the fact that we can reach out and we can give that football to that little boy or we can give that teddy bear to that little girl without having to throw it over their heads and fighting over who gets what,” said Mendy, wearing a mask.

The fun times and goodies are usually what we think about during Mardi Gras parades but Mendy says there’s a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes to makes this day special.

“It’s not just a one day thing, we start in April choosing our theme,” said Mendy. “We really do work year round with this so although, Mardi Gras will be over for us after the ball Saturday night, we will start planning next year at our annual meeting in March.”

Do keep in mind that Dauphin Island does have new rules for parade-goers this year.

