Knights of Revelry postpones 2021 Fat Tuesday parade, reception

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The President of the Knights of Revelry told Mobile Mask Tuesday that the organization sent a letter to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile County health officer Dr. Bernard Eichold, saying that their Mardi Gras parade and reception have been “postponed.”

Mobile Mask says the president said they did not want to say canceled, to leave open the chance they could be available to participate in something in the spring, if such a thing happens. There will be no KOR parade on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16, the first Fat Tuesday parade in downtown Mobile downtown to cancel or postpone.

LATEST STORIES