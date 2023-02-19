WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parades right here at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The King Elexis | Motorcade will kick things off followed by the Joe Cain Procession and Le Krewe de Bienville.

WKRG News 5 will livestream the parades. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.

Here’s the schedule for Sunday’s parades in downtown Mobile.

The King Elexis | Motorcade rolls at 2 p.m. on Route E

rolls at 2 p.m. on Route E Joe Cain Procession rolls at 2:30 p.m. on Route A

rolls at 2:30 p.m. on Route A Le Krewe de Bienville rolls at 5 p.m. on Route A

WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here are some important Mardi Gras 2023 resources:

Thank you for joining WKRG as three parades roll through downtown Mobile on Sunday. On Monday, WKRG News 5 will live stream seven parades starting at 12 p.m.!