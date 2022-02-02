MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One nonprofit group is hosting their fourth annual King Cake-off Friday, Feb. 4 in downtown Mobile.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama are celebrating Mardi Gras with a King Cake-off. Local bakeries, restaurants and grocery stores will “compete to see who has the tastiest King Cake” on the Gulf Coast, according to a Facebook post from BBBSSA. The contest is also accepting King-Cake inspired treats in the competition.

The family-friendly event will feature:

Live music

Local vendors

Kids’ activities

Speciality cocktails

King Cake Tastings

The event will be held Friday, Feb.4 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Temple at 351 St. Francis St. in downtown Mobile. Tickets will be $15 dollars if you pay in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and under are free. If you would like to sponsor, purchase tickets or register as a vendor, click here.