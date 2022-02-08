MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fourth annual Joy of Life Mardi Gras Parade that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26.

St. Jude patients, former ball Kings and Queens and representatives of St. Jude will be raising money and awareness for fighting childhood cancer. The Wind Creek Casino is this year’s Grand Marshal and King Ryan Malone and Queens Natalie Harvey and Olivia Barlow will be presiding over the parade.

The 2022 parade will include 11 sponsored floats, complete with 36 units consisting of bands, dancers, cheerleaders and some ‘hillbilly wagons’. Each float in the parade will have a float captain who is a current or former St. Jude patient. All of the sponsors for the floats are local businesses and organizations who are in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This event was formed in 2013 and is Mobile and Baldwin Counties’ only non-profit organization that exclusively benefits St. Jude.

The parade will be on parade route A and will be at noon in Downtown Mobile.