MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Joy of Life is doing its part during the 2022 Mardi Gras celebrations bringing a Mardi Gras Ball and Parade.

The 9th annual Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center. You can purchase tickets for the event on the Joy of Life website. The night will be filled with live music and delicious food from some of the Gulf Coast’s amazing chefs and restaurants.

The Ball will present St. Jude patients as King and Queen and “will showcase the culinary skills of Mobile’s most amazing chefs and restaurants, a live and silent auction, as well as great musical entertainment all while raising funds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” according to the website.

The attire is white tie and there will be a silent and live auction with prizes including “exotic vacation packages, artwork from local artists, a Carnival cruise and much more.”

5th annual Mardi Gras Parade

The 2023 Mardi Gras parade is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. A Joy of Life King or Queen will be present on each float. A family member will also be on the float.

You have an opportunity to sponsor a float or even the ability to ride with the floats. Riders are responsible for all throws and must be masked at all times, according to the website.

Sponsor a float here. Purchase a float here. A float is $5,000 and you can purchase to be an individual rider for $250.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more information, please contact Webb Jackson at 251-455-1566 or webb.jackson@joyoflifegulfcoast.org.