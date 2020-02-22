Joy of Life, Floral Parade, Knights of Mobile 2020 parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — No weather concerns today. It was a beautiful day for several noontime parades in Mobile. We were streaming the Floral Parade, Knights of Mobile and the 3rd Annual Joy of Life Parades live on Facebook. Thousands of people lined parade route A for the final Saturday Parades of the 2020 Mardi Gras Season.

Joy of Life is a non-profit group that helps raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee. Hundreds of people were yelling for throws, treats, and trinkets today. Clear skies helped warm the city streets on this relatively chilly day.

