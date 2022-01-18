It’s officially Carnival season: How to celebrate Mardi Gras in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s officially many Mobillians favorite time of year. Mardi Gras is a celebration of the carnival season that started in Mobile back in 1703.

So, how can you celebrate Mardi Gras this year? Here’s a list of a few things to do during the carnival season:

TAKE A TRIP TO THE MOBILE CARNIVAL MUSEUM

At the Mobile Carnival Museum, visitors can get a history lesson on how Mardi Gras came to be. Not only does the museum have historical objects like royal crowns and robes, but they also have interactive exhibits like climbing aboard a rocking float and taking a picture as royalty.

GO FOR A PICNIC AT MARDI GRAS PARK

Mardi Gras Park is a small park in Downtown Mobile that commemorates the beginning of Mardi Gras here in the Port City. Not only does it feature statues of carnival characters from years past, it also has a statue of the founder of the Mardi Gras parade tradition, Joe Cain. The park is located at one of the most popular corners of the Mardi Gras parade routes. This is also where the Mardi Gras tree is located.

DECORATE FOR THE SEASON

Decorating for any holiday is always a great excuse to get the family together. Many big retail stores, like Walmart and Hobby Lobby, carry Mardi Gras decorations during this time of year. Also, locally owned stores such as Toomey’s Mardi Gras sell decorations as well.

GET KING CAKE ICE CREAM FROM OLD DUTCH

Old Dutch is a staple for any Mobillian that has a sweet tooth. They also just so happened to make an ice cream with king cake in it. They have it in many flavors including creole cream cheese, cinnamon (the original) and cinnamon ice cream with cream cheese icing and an entire cheese cake mixed in.

WATCH MOVIES THAT TAKE PLACE DURING MARDI GRAS

Over the years, there have been multiple movies that were made during the Mardi Gras season. One of the more popular ones is ‘Princess and the Frog,’ a Disney princess movie that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. If you want a more grown-up movie, the documentary ‘The Order of Myths was made right here in Mobile, Ala in 2007.

CATCH ONE OF THE MANY PARADES DOWNTOWN

The parades downtown are some of the most popular events that take place for Mardi Gras. Parades kick off on Friday, Feb. 11 with the Conde Cavaliers, followed by parades from then until March 1, Fat Tuesday.