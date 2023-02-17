MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras festivities bring tens of thousands of people to downtown Mobile. That influx and the busy Fat Tuesday parade schedule make mail delivery changes a necessary part of Mardi Gras in Mobile.

The United States Postal Service shared exactly how Tuesday’s celebrations will impact postal service. From the USPS news release:

Residential or business mail and package delivery for ZIP Codes 36602, 36603, and 36604 temporarily will be suspended.

The U.S. Postal Service will not pick up mail deposited in blue collection boxes in ZIP Codes 36601, 36602, 36603, and 36604. Please deposit your mail the prior day before the last scheduled pickup time.

Midtown Post Office, 907 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604 temporarily will suspend Post Office Box and retail operations on this date.

The Mobile Main Office, 250 Saint Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36601 (which also serves ZIP Codes 36633 and 36652) will have Post Office Box and retail service. However, the Business Mail Entry Unit (BMEU) at this location will be unavailable to mailers.

Retail operations at Loop Station, 415 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36606 (the closest open Post Office to the parade route) will remain open for business and will observe regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for customer convenience

Except for these locations, Mobile-area post offices will be open and keep regular business hours. Locations impacted by Mardi Gras will return to regular hours on Wednesday.