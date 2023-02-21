MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — How big of a crowd are we going to see? Last year, the first year after COVID, Mobile reported a crowd of more than 118,000 people for Fat Tuesday. The weather is a lot like last year — with no rain and a high in the 70s but also starting about 20 degrees warmer than last year to start.

The first parade in our area isn’t in Mobile but it’s across the bay in Gulf Shores. The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade starts at 10 a.m. This morning the first Mobile Parade rolls at 10:30 a.m. with the Order of Athena–they had last-minute problems this year with a float contractor falling through and hustling to get their floats done in time. Then at 12:30 p.m., it’s Knights of Revelry, King Felix III, and the Comic Cowboys. Then at 2 p.m., we have parades in Orange Beach and the MAMGA Mammoth Parade in Mobile happening at the same time. It’s a lot happening in one day but people look forward to it every year.

“It’s just the fun and the excitement, it’s Mobile’s tradition and this year we’re going to have some great phenomenal weather so hopefully we get a great turnout and everyone has a great time,” said Mike Piercy with Pat’s Bar Downtown.

The final parade of the season starts at six tonight with the Order of Myths in Mobile. It’s a packed day with thousands of tourists and locals getting in one more day of fun before Lent.