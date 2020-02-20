Hidden Mardi Gras History on the Gulf Coast, all day Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — All day today in every newscast, News 5 is taking a closer look at the ‘Hidden Mardi Gras History on the Gulf Coast!’
From Biloxi, to Mobile, to Pensacola, and everywhere in between! We’re diving into segregation. We’ll also get an inside look at the design of Mardi Gras trains from a woman who’s been making them for decades. And find out how Toomey’s became the most recognized name on the Gulf Coast for Mardi Gras throws!
“The writing was on the wall so to speak. I was working up in Asheville, North Carolina, for the Chamber of Commerce and just decided to come back,” said Stephen Toomey, owner.
And News 5 challenges our New Orleans sister station to find out who does Mardi Gras better!
Be sure to watch ‘Hidden Mardi Gras History on the Gulf Coast,’ Thursday in every newscast.
And don’t miss our one hour live “Fat Tuesday Friday” digital special tomorrow at 1 p.m., here on WKRG.com!
