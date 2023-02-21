GULF SHORES, Ala, (WKRG) — The first parade of Mardi Gras is history.

The Gulf Shores parade rolled at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning with close to forty entries, including the Gulf Shores High School Marching Band and mystic krewes from across the area.

Revelers lined Perdido Beach Boulevard six to eight people deep along the two-mile route.

Gulf Shores has traditionally kicked off Fat Tuesday celebrations since 1978.