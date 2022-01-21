Get familiar with Mardi Gras: 5 facts you need to know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras is back this year and Mobilians are getting excited. Whether your decorating the house for Yardi Gras, buying king cake at the grocery store or getting ready for the balls, there is plenty of fun and curious traditions.

Whether a long-time Mardi Gras goer or a newcomer, there’s always something new to learn about the parade which originated here in Mobile. It has a long history, originating in the 17th century, according to Mardi Gras New Orleans. Traditions have changed over the years and the way Mobilians celebrate it today can be traced back to one individual, a man named Joe Cain. Cain rode into Mobile in a charcoal chariot dressed as a fictional native American chief called Slacabamarinico on Fat Tuesday in 1866 with his Lost Cause Minstrels.

The thing is, that didn’t happen, according to Mobile Mask.

Mobile Mask discovered newspaper archives showing Cain’s original ride through Mobile actually took place in 1868 on Mardi Gras day and may have been his way of protesting the Union occupation of Mobile, according to Alabama Legacy.

Interested in more Mardi Gras history? Here are some other facts about Mardi Gras Mobilians might like to know.