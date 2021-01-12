Find and vote for your favorite King Cake treat in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras parades might be canceled for 2021 but that won’t stop the love of King Cake from flowing through the Port City.

MobTown Events is hosting a 2021 Virtual King Cake-off that enlists the residents of Mobile and surrounding areas to try the best King Cake or King Cake-inspired treat and vote online.

From now to Jan. 29, you can vote at the link here. Every vote also puts you in the drawing for a $1,000 prize pack from multiple local businesses.

MobTown Events encourages residents to try out local vendors, bakeries, and ice cream shops to find a tasty treat and vote.

Click here for the full event page. Watch below for video of last year’s King Cake-off.

