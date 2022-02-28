MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteers and local businesses team up to bring back a new Mardi Gras tradition. “Feed the Cops” is a program that prepares meals for first responders on some of the busiest parade days of the year. On the mornings of Joe Cain Day and Fat Tuesday, the Temple downtown is a flurry of activity.

Tony Sawyer with Bob’s Downtown Restaurant works to prepare food for first responders, which can be an all-day process.

“Typically it’s pulled pork or chicken, it’s all 100% donated,” said Sawyer.

“What was it, Saturday I started at 6 a.m. and wasn’t finished until 7 p.m. that afternoon,” said Garrett Batley, a volunteer who held prepr food for Joe Cain Day. 2021 was an off-year due to COVID cancelations, so 2022 marks their sixth year for “Feed the Cops.”

“I reach out to all the downtown restaurants inside this Mardi Gras parade route and ask for donations and they gladly donated what’s needed so we can carry out what we need flawlessly,’ said Sawyer. While parades are meant for fun and silliness, first responders can work long shifts of 12 hours or more.

“It’s a cause that brings a warmth to your heart, I’m kind and I try to be kind to others and those men and women out there, firemen, police they do it without question,” said Sawyer. This year, organizers got a donation of apples and carrots to feed the mounted patrol horses.