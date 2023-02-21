MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Mardi Gras Gulf Coast!

We have been keeping a close eye on the forecast for Tuesday’s slate of Mardi Gras parades. Currently, we are on track for a dry, warmer-than-normal Fat Tuesday

Hour-by Hour Forecast for Fat Tuesday – Updated every hour

MORNING

Skies look to start off mostly cloudy. A bit of patch fog appears possible, especially closer to the bay and along the immediate coast. There may be some lower visibility as the floats are lining up. Temperatures will start off on the warm side.

MID-MORNING INTO EARLY AFTERNOON

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the first half of the day. A steady southwest breeze out of the southwest looks to continue through much of the day. Winds could gust in the 20-25 mph range. We could see some breaks in the clouds by midday.

AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING

Clouds will periods of sunshine are expected through the afternoon and into the evening. We will leave rain out of the forecast. Temperatures will easily climb into the middle and upper 70s. The weather will remain mild through the evening.