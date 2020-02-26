Fat Tuesday cleanup underway Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Ash Wednesday but there’s still plenty to clean up from Fat Tuesday. This is sort of the morning hangover from Mardi Gras. Crews with Mobile Public Works as well as the Downtown Mobile Alliance will be out this morning picking up all the junk the street sweepers can’t get on their own.

There were plenty of people to make a big mess in Mobile. According to Mobile Police, more than 123,000 people attended parades Fat Tuesday. 211 Parking tickets were issued and 84 vehicles were towed.

That’s a big crowd on a day where it looked dreary but didn’t really keep people away. There were no major issues with parades this year. Now crews have to pick up hundreds of pounds of junk. That includes beads, cups, tents, chairs and sometimes pieces of furniture.

LATEST STORIES: