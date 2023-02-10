FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Saturday marks the official start to Mardi Gras in downtown Fairhope. Friday crews are staging barricades and preparing for more than 50,000 people to line the streets.

“We don’t have an entertainment district. Alcohol is not allowed. Open containers are not allowed, that’s one of the things we have to deal with,” said Fairhope Police Lt. Shane Nolte.

Fairhope Police remind you of what’s expected this weekend. Lt. Nolte says alcohol seems to cause the most problems every year and they’ll be making sure you obey the law.

“We’ve got every officer that we have that will be working this weekend. It is family-friendly and due to these being parades that are one time a year we get a large number of people here, so there are a lot of safety concerns,” he explained.

The Mystic Muts of Revelry will parade at noon Saturday. At 6:30 p.m. the Knights of Ecor Rouge will hit the streets, but road closures will start ahead of each parade. Lt. Nolte says pay attention and don’t get towed.

“When you come up to a barricade that means obviously you can’t go any further. Don’t go around it and proceed further. It causes a safety issue and it’s there for a reason,” he said.

Nolte says that also applies to golf carts, which are popular in the city. If golf carts are spotted going around barricades or parking along the parade route a ticket will be issued.