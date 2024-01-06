MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile offers Mardi Gras revelers plenty of options for drinks, before and after Mardi Gras parades and balls. These are some of the top locations for libations, according to Yelp.

Alchemy Tavern is located just across the street from the Saenger Theatre and offers selections of whiskey, scotch, rum, tequila, vodka and beer.

The Haberdasher is a gastropub located in the heart of downtown Mobile.

This bar is a hidden gem in downtown Mobile. It’s a speakeasy and in order to enter you must know the password.

If you’re a fan of Daquiris then Wet Willies is where you need to be. The bar has many different daiquiri flavors to choose from.

Hayley’s is a dive bar located on Dauphin Street that has been in business for 25 years.

The Merry Widow regularly hosts events for bar-goers including live music acts, comedy shows and burlesque performances.

B-Bob’s is the “premier LGBTQ+ night club” in Mobile, according to their website. They host drag shows as well as karaoke among other events.