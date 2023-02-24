MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools announced people have an opportunity to get a voucher for one dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts when you donate a “bagful” of Mardi Gras beads to Evans Special School on March 25 and March 26.

The school is located at 6301 Biloxi Avenue and you can donate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

On Tuesday, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said they collected 2,153 pounds of beads from downtown Mobile which are also being donated to Evans Special School.

