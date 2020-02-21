Despite weather more than 16,000 attend Mystics Stripers Society Parade

Mardi Gras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE FROM MOBILE PD: On Thursday, February 20, 2020, the crowd count for the Mystics Stripers Society Parade was 16,896. Police responded to seven complaints.

A total of 31 parking tickets were issued. There were eight vehicles towed.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Trending Stories