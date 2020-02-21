Despite weather more than 16,000 attend Mystics Stripers Society Parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- One Mardi Gras staple on the Gulf Coast is Toomey's. People in Mobile have been getting throws from Toomey's from the '70s, and now, the Mardi Gras store is recognized globally.

A Mobile family has owned and operated the store for more than 40 years, and it all started with a leap of faith when strangers started showing at the Toomey's home to get beads and other trinkets. So in the beginning, it wasn't exactly a "dream" for Ann and Jack Toomey, but instead, a "solution."

"My dad used to travel the deep south and he would pick up throws because he rode for a number of years and one thing led to another. He started bringing throws home for his brothers and then his friends, and then strangers started showing up at the house and mom said, "That's it." And we moved into our first location," said Stephen Toomey, owner.

The first shop was at the corner of Bit n Spur and Old Shell. As demand grew, the Toomey's moved the store to Bel Air Boulevard at Cottage Hill. In 2002, Stephen Toomey took over and moved to the current 70,000 square foot location off Government and McRae Avenue.

"I have 4 sisters and 2 brothers and they're all doing something else so they left me with the task of running the store," Toomey said.