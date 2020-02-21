MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —
UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE FROM MOBILE PD: On Thursday, February 20, 2020, the crowd count for the Mystics Stripers Society Parade was 16,896. Police responded to seven complaints.
A total of 31 parking tickets were issued. There were eight vehicles towed.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- The rain is gone, but chilly temperatures will stick around for a few days
- Snow Dog becomes honorary Mayor!
- Caught on camera: Escape attempt
- Watch this: Fiery belly landing caught on camera
- Despite weather more than 16,000 attend Mystics Stripers Society Parade