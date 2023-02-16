WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parades right here at 6:30. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The Crewe of Columbus will start off the night of parades at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Mobile. The Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated will roll at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pensacola.

WKRG News 5 will livestream the parade. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.

Here’s the schedule for Friday’s parades.

Crewe of Columbus rolls at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Mobile

Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated rolls at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pensacola

Thank you for joining WKRG as two parades roll through downtown Mobile and downtown Pensacola on Friday night. On Saturday, WKRG will stream eight parades on Facebook and on our website.