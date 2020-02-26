Couple gets engaged in front of Mobile’s first Mardi Gras tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As seen on the Mobile Mask’s Facebook page, this beautiful, Mardi Gras loving couple, Sonya Annette and Alan Stephens got engaged in front of Mobile’s first ever Mardi Gras tree!

Sonya shares their story with us:

“We met at Mardi Gras last year for the Condi Cavaliers ball, and we hit it off immediately. During Christmas we took family pictures at the tree, and I loved then. Mardi Gras is such a large deal in our lives so Alan suggested taking some pictures. Family including his sister who introduced us came for the Crewe of Columbus parade and they took our photos. After we took some family photos we took one together. I was about to walk away when he said, “Let’s take one more.” He told me he loved me, and as after I replied he asked if I loved him enough to marry him. The sentimental setting of the Mobile Mardi Gras Tree and the man I love made it so easy to say yes.“

The Mobile Mardi Gras tree was a huge hit to the people of Mobile this year and we hope the tradition will continue! It certainly made the night memorable for this couple.

