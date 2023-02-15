MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The carnival experience would not be complete without Mardi Gras balls, but the tuxedos and ball gowns are what really make the occasion special.

Most carnival balls require guests to show up in Costume de Rigueur.

The French word relates to a particular style and fashion that usually means white tie and black tails for the men and floor-length evening gowns for the women.

This dress code has been a tradition since the very beginning to show the stature of different societies.

“When Mardi Gras started here in Mobile it was the very elite so they started wearing the ultra formal,” said Robert Bellanova, owner and manager of Randall’s Formal Wear.

Some Mobilians say Mardi Gras balls have a certain level of sophistication and class, which is reflected in the wardrobe.

“It was very prestigious,” said Bellanova. “They wanted people to behave well so when you’re dressed well, you behave better.”

“It makes you feel very very special, and it also is very important to carry that tradition down,” said Melanie Bankhead, a longtime Mardi Gras ball attendee. “It’s only one or two times a year where you’d wear something like that to a ball.”

The president of Mystics of Time said their society is very strict on what their invited guest wear to their ball.

“If you’re going to be a guest of ours at our function, we want you to be comfortable but yet you need to be dressed appropriately,” said the president of Mystics of Time. “We’ve had people in the past that have tested the limits trying to get in the door and all I can tell you is if you show up this year and you’re not appropriately dressed, you won’t be allowed in.”

Bankhead said she normally gets her ball gowns from Penelope’s closet.

“Going to Mardi Gras balls is always a blast because you can shop around with your girlfriends and enjoy finding a beautiful dress,” said Bankhead. “This year, It’s even more fun because I found an affordable dress which means I can go to more balls.”

Some balls, however, are a little more laid back than others. If you’re not sure what to wear, nearly every formal wear store in town has a list of the dress codes for each event.