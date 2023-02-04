MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast, and Saturday is a big parade day in the Port City. Mobile will laissez les bon temps rouler with three downtown parades.

WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parades right here at 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s parades in downtown Mobile.

Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders roll at 2 p.m. on Route A

and roll at 2 p.m. on Route A Pharaohs’ Mystic Society rolls at 6 p.m. on Route A

rolls at 6 p.m. on Route A Conde Explorers roll at 7 p.m. on Route A

On Sunday, the City of Fort Walton Beach will join the fun with a parade. WKRG will be back livestreaming Mardi Gras on Thursday, Feb. 9 with the Order of Polka Dots in Mobile.