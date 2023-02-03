MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ahead of the Conde Cavalier’s parade Friday night, members of their society wanted to spread the Mardi Gras cheer and make sure no one is left out of taking part in the festivities.

Every year, they spend the day of their ride parading around at five different retirement facilities and schools for people with disabilities. Among their stops was Augusta Evans School.

The students’ faces lit up when the Conde Cavaliers entered the gym dancing and throwing beads with their costumes and masks on.

The Mile 5 brass band was also there providing the music.

Sean, a Conde Reveler says the society looks forward to these mini parades more than their big one at night.

“We want to give back to the community who can’t physically go out and participate in Mardi Gras,” said Sean. “It is incredible, I love it… the smile on those kids faces, it just says it all.”

Friday Feb. 3, the Conde Cavaliers will let the good times roll at 6:30 p.m. They will begin at the Mobile Civic Center and parade along Route A. Watch the parade LIVE on WKRG.com.