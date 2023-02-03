MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The Conde Cavaliers are scheduled to parade through downtown Mobile on Friday, Feb. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m.

WKRG News 5 will livestream the parade. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.

WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here are some important Mardi Gras 2023 resources:

Thank you for joining WKRG as the Conde Cavaliers kick off the revelry in Mobile on Friday night. On Saturday, the Bayport Parading Society, Mystic DJ Riders, Pharoahs’ Mystic Society and Conde Explorers are all scheduled to roll through downtown Mobile.