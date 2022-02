MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After spending the morning bringing Mardi Gras revelry to retirement homes and schools, the Conde Cavaliers will kick off the Mobile parade season with their 6:30 p.m. romp through downtown Mobile.

The Conde Cavaliers will parade on Mobile Route A. You can find a map of the route on WKRG News 5’s 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule page.